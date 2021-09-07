Falkirk hospital plea as visitors ignore facemask rules and tell staff to ‘get lost’

Now a plea has been made to follow the guidance for the protection of everyone.

As hospital wards open up to visiting once more, staff say they are witnessing more people ignoring the guidelines.

There has been a rise in the number of people lowering, or removing, face masks when talking, and failing to adhere to special distancing.

Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Staff say such conduct can compromise patient safety.

There have also been re reports of people in Forth Valley Royal Hospital bringing take-away coffees up to ward areas, such as four-bedded bays, then taking off their masks to drink them.

Professor Angela Wallace, NHS Forth Valley nurse director, made the appeal to people to understand why the guidelines were still in place – and follow them for the benefit of all.

She said: “The staff have been fantastic and are happy to speak to visitors about the guidance.

“But on occasions it has been very difficult as some have been more or less told to ‘get lost’ when challenged about ignoring advice.

“I would urge the public to please treat staff with kindness and respect; they are doing their very best to keep our hospitals safe.

I would also like to remind people attending hospitals or using our services to continue to follow Covid-19 guidelines”These include:

Wear a face covering or mask at all times, unless you are exempt. If you are exempt please make this clear to local staff.

Avoid congregating and respect physical distancing measures at all times - we ask that you continue to follow two metre physical distancing rules when at any of our facilities.

Use hand sanitising stations before entering and leaving our sites.

Professor Wallace added that anyone who is unwell, has been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19 or who has been advised to self-isolate should not visit or attend hospitals or other healthcare facilities.

They should also stay away if they are returning from a country which requires quarantine.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.