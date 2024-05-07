Falkirk home care team: 'Warm words from council but that won't pay our bills'
Last week the Care Inspectorate found high standards of care and praised the skills and knowledge of staff during a recent review of Falkirk Council’s Care and Support at Home Service.
The services’ three locality teams in central, east, and west Falkirk were assessed against the quality of their leadership, support offered, and planning processes.
Receiving a grade 5 in every area inspected, the service – which provides home care to around 300 people in the Falkirk area – has earned an official “very good” rating.
One resident told the Inspectorate: “I am thrilled, it has made our lives so much better, the staff are amazing.”
While team members are happy to hear they are doing a good job, GMB Scotland officials said they would prefer their good work to be recognised financially.
Home care staff, who walked out for four days last month, are scheduled to strike again on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May19.
Maria Feeney, GMB Scotland organiser at Falkirk Council, said: “The Care Inspectorate has only confirmed the commitment and professionalism of our members in Falkirk home care.
“However, they already know the value of their work as do the people they care for and their families. They deserve the praise of managers but, more importantly, they deserve fair pay and for those same managers to properly recognise the work they do and its importance.
"The council should spend less time sending out press releases praising the home care staff and more time discussing how to pay them fairly.”
The union, representing relatively low-paid women across the public sector, warns ongoing negotiations will lead to claims totalling tens of millions of pounds across Scotland and risk sinking local authorities without the intervention of the Scottish Government.
In Falkirk, the union said a long-delayed review of care workers’ roles did not recognise the skills and specialist experience of staff and failed to properly assess their new responsibilities of delivering complex care and support with some paid as little as £12.70 an hour.
