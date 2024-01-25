Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two cases of laboratory-confirmed measles have been confirmed since last October in Scotland, the latest case today, and Public Health Scotland (PHS) is encouraging the public to take up the offer of the free vaccine.

Anyone who hasn’t had two doses of the free MMR vaccine, as well as parents and carers of children who have missed a dose, is encouraged to visit the NHS Inform website to find out how to arrange an appointment in their local health board area.

Uptake of MMR has declined across all UK nations in recent years and there remains a risk of infection in those who are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated for their age. Having two doses of the MMR vaccine is the best way to be fully protected against measles.

People are being urged to get vaccinated as measles cases rise. Pic: Getty Images

Measles can be a very serious condition, causing pneumonia and encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and can affect people of any age if they have not been vaccinated.

The MMR vaccine protects against measles with the first dose offered to children between 12-13 months, and the second dose offered at three years four months. If it’s missed at these times, it can be given at any age.

Dr Sam Ghebrehewet, head of vaccination and immunisation at PHS, said: “As measles cases continue to increase across other parts of the UK and Europe, we’re working with health boards to ensure that as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. Two doses are needed to give full protection.”