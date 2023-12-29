Falkirk health: New Year pharmacy opening times
However, if you do here is a list of the chemists who will be open in the Falkirk area and across Forth Valley.
New Year’s Day –
Callander Pharmacy, 334 Thornhill Road, Falkirk (10am – 11am), call 01324 623688;
Davidsons Chemist, 30 Main Street, Clackmannan (11am – noon), call 01259 722635;
T A Mack. 107 High Street, Tillicoultry (11am – noon), call 01259 750261;
Right Medicine, 37 Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan (11am – noon), call 01786 832311.
Tuesday, January 2 –
Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk (11am – 5pm), call 01324 620535;
Stenhousemuir Pharmacy, 13 King Street, Stenhousemuir (9am – 6pm), call 01324 553323;
Boots the Chemist, 34- 1 Kings Mall, Thistle Centre, Stirling (9am – 5.30pm), call 01786 473628.