Falkirk health: New Year pharmacy opening times

Hopefully you and your family will not need to visit a pharmacist over the holiday period.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 29th Dec 2023, 14:58 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 14:58 GMT
However, if you do here is a list of the chemists who will be open in the Falkirk area and across Forth Valley.

New Year’s Day –

Callander Pharmacy, 334 Thornhill Road, Falkirk (10am – 11am), call 01324 623688;

Only a handful of pharmacies are open over the New Year holiday holiday period. Pic: GettyOnly a handful of pharmacies are open over the New Year holiday holiday period. Pic: Getty
Davidsons Chemist, 30 Main Street, Clackmannan (11am – noon), call 01259 722635;

T A Mack. 107 High Street, Tillicoultry (11am – noon), call 01259 750261;

Right Medicine, 37 Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan (11am – noon), call 01786 832311.

Tuesday, January 2 –

Boots the Chemist, 79-91 High Street, Falkirk (11am – 5pm), call 01324 620535;

Stenhousemuir Pharmacy, 13 King Street, Stenhousemuir (9am – 6pm), call 01324 553323;

Boots the Chemist, 34- 1 Kings Mall, Thistle Centre, Stirling (9am – 5.30pm), call 01786 473628.

