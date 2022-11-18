Falkirk health: Latest statistics on Covid deaths in the area
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Falkirk.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 552 people had died in the area by Sunday, November 13, one more than the previous week and three more than a fortnight ago.
Public Health Scotland recently stopped reporting deaths for anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.
Instead, the weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Sunday – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.