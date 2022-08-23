Falkirk health: Covid booster and flu jag invites being sent out to those eligible

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appointment letters began being sent out last week as NHS Forth Valley puts its plans in place to minimise the risk of potential surges in infection and ease the pressure on hospitals.

Where possible, the booster injections will be given at the same time as the flu vaccine to those eligible.

And health chiefs say evidence shows that administration of both vaccines together is a “safe and efficient way to deliver maximum protection over the winter months”.

Invites for Covid boosters and flu jags are starting to go out to over 65s across Forth Valley

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frontline health and social care workers are also eligible for the winter booster jag, with the online portal to book vaccination appointments available now.

Appointments for all other priority groups will be made available as the programme progresses – people in those groups should wait until they are contacted or called forward.

Fiona Coan, NHS Forth Valley’s immunisation team manager said: “All adults aged 65 years or over will be contacted with a scheduled appointment for their Covid-19 booster and flu vaccination.

NHS Forth Valley is encouraging parents and carers to get eligible children to take the nasal flu spray vaccine

“Covid-19 vaccine immunity reduces and the flu virus changes over time, so it’s important those eligible top up their protection by getting vaccinated this winter.

“I’d encourage those who receive an appointment letter through the post to attend. If you’re unable to attend, please cancel or reschedule so we can offer the appointment to someone else.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “As was the case in previous rounds of the vaccination programme, spring/summer boosters have enjoyed very high uptake among eligible groups with 86 per cent of older adult care home residents and 93 per cent of those aged 75 and over gaining an important additional layer of protection at a time when Covid cases rose sharply.

“Vaccination remains the best way to protect your health and those around you – I strongly encourage everyone to book in as soon as you get the call up.”

Meanwhile, parents and carers are being encouraged to help keep children healthy this winter by getting them vaccinated against flu.

All primary and secondary school pupils are eligible for the vaccine, which is given in schools as a painless nasal spray.

Consent packs containing a letter, leaflet and consent form are being sent home to parents and carers of school children this August. Secondary pupils can self-consent, though they are encouraged to speak to a parent or carer first.

Letters with appointment details for children aged two to five years who are not yet at school will begin to arrive at homes from September. Parents and carers should call the number on their child’s letter if their child has missed their appointment or needs to reschedule.

Fiona Coan added: : “Getting the nasal spray flu vaccine is the best way to protect your child and those around them. The flu virus changes over time so your child needs to get the vaccine each year to help stay protected.