Falkirk health: Community hospital plan gets NHS board approval

It is hoped that developing the site on Westburn Avenue, close to Falkirk town centre, will give the district modern, fit for purpose facilities that will help improve health and wellbeing across the district.

Previously, members of Falkirk’s Integrated Joint Board – which oversees local health and social care services – also approved the strategic assessment, which will now go to the Scottish Government.

The health board heard that there had been lots of consultation to begin to shape how services will look, with more to come as details are finalised.

The new facilities could begin to open in 2028 if everything goes to plan. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The work at the community hospital site will tie in with changes to local services through the Primary Care Programme, which will see GPs surgeries expanding to cope with an increasingly ageing population in Falkirk.