Falkirk folk given the power and support to tackle their own weight management

Improvements have been made to the way people in the area access the adult weight management service.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes have helped reduce waiting times and empowered people to take control of their health.

A summary of achievements by nutrition, dietetic, and weight management services has been presented to members of Falkirk’s Performance, Audit and Assurance committee which oversees the quality and performance of local services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service launched a comprehensive improvement project in June last year to address waiting times, improve outcomes, and utilise staff resources as effectively as possible.

The changes mean people are able to choose the support that's right for them - including taking part in physical activity groups (Picture: Lisa Feguson, National World)

New information sessions are now offered within six weeks of referral, providing early, meaningful contact, allowing people to explore local options and choose the most appropriate support – from locally delivered programmes and physical activity groups to digital options and self-management resources.

The transformative changes to the service have been delivered within existing resources and have reduced demand for specialist support. This has freed up capacity to ensure targeted help is provided to those who need it most.

In a short video presented to committee members, feedback from individuals who have accessed support over the last year summarised the positive impact the changes have made on people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One participant stated: “Attending an information session gave me the confidence to fully commit. The group was supportive and motivating. I enjoyed sharing experiences and the staff were welcoming and never judgemental.”

Another added: “Initially I was self-conscious and unsure I would attend consistently. The one-to-one support helped, I’m now doing five activity sessions a week, combining classes and gym activity.

“Attending the information was a really good kick start and the whole programme has exceeded my expectations. The programme has made a huge positive impact.”

Waiting times have also been reduced from 75 weeks to under 18 weeks with 40 per cent of people choosing to self-manage their weight instead of waiting for specialist help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Fraser, Allied Health Professions co-ordinator, said: “This transformation is not just about reducing waiting times – it’s about giving people control over their health journey and ensuring our services are responsive, inclusive, and sustainable.”

Visit the website for more information.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper