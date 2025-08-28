Falkirk folk given the power and support to tackle their own weight management
The changes have helped reduce waiting times and empowered people to take control of their health.
A summary of achievements by nutrition, dietetic, and weight management services has been presented to members of Falkirk’s Performance, Audit and Assurance committee which oversees the quality and performance of local services.
The service launched a comprehensive improvement project in June last year to address waiting times, improve outcomes, and utilise staff resources as effectively as possible.
New information sessions are now offered within six weeks of referral, providing early, meaningful contact, allowing people to explore local options and choose the most appropriate support – from locally delivered programmes and physical activity groups to digital options and self-management resources.
The transformative changes to the service have been delivered within existing resources and have reduced demand for specialist support. This has freed up capacity to ensure targeted help is provided to those who need it most.
In a short video presented to committee members, feedback from individuals who have accessed support over the last year summarised the positive impact the changes have made on people’s lives.
One participant stated: “Attending an information session gave me the confidence to fully commit. The group was supportive and motivating. I enjoyed sharing experiences and the staff were welcoming and never judgemental.”
Another added: “Initially I was self-conscious and unsure I would attend consistently. The one-to-one support helped, I’m now doing five activity sessions a week, combining classes and gym activity.
“Attending the information was a really good kick start and the whole programme has exceeded my expectations. The programme has made a huge positive impact.”
Waiting times have also been reduced from 75 weeks to under 18 weeks with 40 per cent of people choosing to self-manage their weight instead of waiting for specialist help.
Aaron Fraser, Allied Health Professions co-ordinator, said: “This transformation is not just about reducing waiting times – it’s about giving people control over their health journey and ensuring our services are responsive, inclusive, and sustainable.”
Visit the website for more information.