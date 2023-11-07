Falkirk event could see job seekers with new career in care by Christmas

A recruitment event is taking place this month to offer winter job seekers career opportunities in the social care sector.

According to local care organisations there are a variety of permanent roles which are flexible, accessible to new-entrants, and offer future career progression up for grabs for the right person.

The Winter #TeamFalkirk Recruitment Fair, hosted by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, takes place at Falkirk Trinity Church on Thursday, November 16, from 10.30am to 2pm, showcasing job opportunities from across local care homes, home care services, day care support, reablement teams, mental health, and social care services.

Advice will also be available on the day from Falkirk Council’s Employment and Training Unit, who can help local people find a job or training opportunities to progress their careers.

The social care recruitment event will take place at Falkirk Trinity Church (Picture: Alan Murray, National World)

Lana Ray, Falkirk Council’s Care and Support at Home Service team manager, said: “There are around 30 different organisations providing care within people’s homes

and supporting people within our communities, across Falkirk.

"Our care and support at home service is just one of the many routes into social care – with other opportunities available in teams within care homes, supported housing, and day care services.

“Working together, everyone in social care provides the compassion and support needed to help people live their lives to the fullest potential. If that sounds like something you’d like to be part of, I’d encourage you to consider a career in care.”

Sarah McCulley, Falkirk Employment and Training Unit service manager, added: “Many local care employers, including Falkirk Council, are making it as easy as

possible to apply for, and start, a career in care.

“With just a simple CV upload, in minutes you could be on your way to a rewarding and long-lasting career. We’re on hand to help people secure a career that matches

their skills and values, offering advice on how to develop a CV, complete an application, or ace their next interview.”

