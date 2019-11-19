Falkirk Engine Roomm gym members support Maggie’s Forth Valley

Fitness fans went the extra mile to help a popular local charity.

Members of The Engine Room gym in Falkirk chose Maggie’s Forth Valley as its Charity of the Year for 2019.

Heather Russell, gym operations manager, said: “One of our members needed to use the Maggie’s centre after being diagnosed with breast cancer and we decided it would be a good way of saying thank you for everything they do to support those in need at such a difficult time.”

During the year the gym users raised £2152.68 through a variety of ways, including a quiz night and raffle in September. They also make a donation for bottles of water in the gym.

Heather added: “As a final push, 36 members took part in a Charity Calorie Challenge where teams of six took it in turns to use the rowing machines, assault air bikes and skiergs to burn as many calories as possible, raising over £1400.”

This week they handed over the cheque at the Larbert centre. Pictured, left to right, are: gym member Elizabeth Peddie, gym owner Connor Russell, Maggie’s Forth Valley fundraising manager Charlene Graham, gym coach Michelle Gallagher, and Heather Russell.