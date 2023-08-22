In Falkirk, 23 people died to drug misuse in 2022, a decrease of 15 deaths compared to 2021, which is the lowest number of drug misuse deaths in Falkirk since 2015, according to latest statistics published by National Records of Scotland.

Figures nationally show that 1051 people died in Scotland due to drug misuse in 2022. This is a decrease of 279 deaths compared with 2021, representing the lowest number of drug misuse deaths since 2017.

However, Scotland continues to the worst drug death rate in the UK and the rest of Europe.

The number of annual drug deaths in Scotland has decreased by over 20 per cent - but Scotland still has the highest drug deaths rate in Europe. Pic: National World

The statistics show that males are twice as likely to die from drug misuse than females, however the fall in deaths in 2022 was much larger for males than for females. In Falkirk, the number of males who died from drug misuse deaths decreased from 31 to 13 between 2021 and 2022.

The most commonly detected individual drug in Scottish hospitals is now cocaine, according to Public Health Scotland.

Commenting on the figures, Phillip Heaton, lead officer with Falkirk Alcohol and Drug Partnership, said: “Communities across Scotland know that every life lost is tragic, and that if we provide a strong support network for families and individuals, we can prevent further heartbreak.

“We’re working together with the recovery community and colleagues from across Falkirk to tackle stigma and provide a mix of crisis, recovery, and residential support options which meet the individual needs of people affected by drug and alcohol use. By making services as accessible as possible and fostering an understanding and supportive culture, we hope that together we can stop preventable drug deaths within our communities.”

Julie Ramsay, head of demographic statistics at National Records of Scotland, said: “While drug misuse deaths have been rising over the last two decades, with a particularly sharp increase after 2013, today’s statistics show the biggest year on year decrease since the series began. The statistics provide some insight into the people who are most likely to die from drug misuse.

“Those living in the most deprived areas of Scotland are almost 16 times as likely to die from drug misuse compared to people living in the least deprived areas. Males are twice as likely to die from drug misuse than females, however the fall in deaths in 2022 was much larger for males than for females.

“The age profile of drug misuse deaths has become older over time, the average age of people who died from drug misuse deaths has increased from 32 in 2000 to 45 in 2022."

Anyone worried about the effects of using drugs or alcohol whether for themselves, a family member or friend can find out more about local support and advice here

Falkirk Alcohol and Drug Partnership is responsible for the planning of local support services, bringing together Falkirk Council, NHS Forth Valley, Police, Fire, and third sector colleagues, along with people who have experience of alcohol and drug use.