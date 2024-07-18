Falkirk district's older adults urged to look out for invitation for RSV vaccine
There were over 1000 cases of RSV recorded in adults aged 75 and over in Scotland last year, with more than half – 535 of them – having to spend time in hospital as a result.
RSV is a common and highly infectious respiratory virus that affects the breathing system. It generally causes mild illness with cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, fever or decrease in appetite.
Most people recover after two to three weeks, but the virus can affect the lower airways and cause severe illnesses such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis.
Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), Public Health Scotland has been working to develop plans for the roll out of a vaccination programme to protect newborns, infants and older adults.
Appointments will start during August with those turning 75 on and between August 1, 2024 and July 31, 2025 the first to receive invitations. The vaccine will also be offered to anyone who is aged 75 to 79 on August 1, 2024 as part of a ‘catch up’ programme as the RSV vaccine is new to Scotland.
Pregnant women will also be offered the vaccine from 28 weeks into their pregnancy to help protect their newborn babies.
Dr Nicholas Phin, director of Public Health Science at PHS, said: “RSV can be very serious for those who are more vulnerable, such as older people. In recent years, we’ve seen an increase in those aged 75 years and over being hospitalised for RSV, which is a concern. That’s why we’re asking all those who are eligible for the RSV vaccine to look out for their letter and take up the offer to protect themselves against the more serious complications of an RSV infection.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.