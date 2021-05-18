Falkirk district set to launch next phase of COVID vaccines for 30-39 year olds

It comes as latest figures show that the total number of people in the district who have received their first jag now stands at over 180,000 - with more than 91,000 having received their second one.

NHS Forth Valley is now preparing the next age group for the mass vaccination programme.

The jags will be delivered over the next few weeks.

Picture Michael Gillen

People in the 30-39 age group who haven’t received their appointment letter by Monday May 31 are being asked to get in touch.

They can complete the online form for missing appointments on the NHS Inform website or call the national Covid-19 Vaccination Helpline on 0800 030 8013.

NHS Forth Valley said it has been delighted with the uptake so far.

Jillian Taylor, operational lead for its Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “The uptake in older age groups and those with underlying health conditions has been fantastic, meaning we have protected the most vulnerable people in our local communities who are most at risk of the virus.”

She added: “We are delighted that we are now able to move into the 30-39 age group.”

Vaccinating the 30-39 age group will be followed by those aged 18 to 29.

NHS Forth Valley also said anyone aged 40 and over who has been invited for a vaccination but has been unable to attend is also being urged to re-book by contacting the local Covid-19 vaccination helpline on 0800 130 3120 or email [email protected]

