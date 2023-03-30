Falkirk district residents urged to remember their prescription this Easter weekend

As many GP practices and pharmacies will have amended opening hours over the holiday weekend, those who rely on prescribed medication are being encouraged to be mindful of how much medication they have, and to reorder in plenty of time if required.

The advice forms part of NHS 24’s annual spring health campaign ‘Healthy Know How,’ which supports the appropriate use of NHS services and encourages readiness ahead of the Easter holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr John McAnaw, NHS 24’s Head of Pharmacy and Associate Clinical Director, said: "As the date of Easter changes every year, it can be easy to be caught out and forget that GP practices and pharmacies may have amended opening times over the holiday weekend.

People are being urged to check their repeat prescriptions in plenty of time before the Easter bank holiday weekend.

“If you are prescribed repeat medication, please take the time now to check how much medication you already have to ensure you have enough to last you over the Easter weekend. If you require additional supplies, be aware that GP practices and pharmacies need time to process requests, so you should get in touch with them now to receive your prescription in time.”

Over the four day Easter holiday last year, NHS 24 experienced a 58 per cent increase in the number of calls to its 111 service when compared to usual call volumes across those days. Calls regarding medication were the second most common query to the service over the Easter weekend in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are urged to follow tips for themselves and their family over the holiday period including checking any repeat prescriptions and ordering only what you need in plenty of time; keeping medicines to treat common illnesses at home; be aware of changes to your GP practice and local pharmacy opening times and using the symptom checkers on the NHS Inform website if you become unwell to help you decide what to do next.

Dr McAnaw, continued: “If you do unfortunately run out of essential medication, NHS Inform has an Accessing Medicines Guide which has advice on what to do next, or you can visit your nearest open community pharmacy for help and advice with both prescribed and non-prescribed medicines.