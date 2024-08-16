Falkirk councillor calls for stroke campaign update after death of his father

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An elected official from Falkirk Council is calling on the Scottish Government to make vital additions to its stroke awareness guidelines.

Councillor James Bundy’s dad Tony, from Grangemouth, died last summer at the age of 53 after suffering a stroke.

His symptoms did not follow the set FAST – Face, Arms, Speech and Time – guidelines and now James and his family want those warning signs updated to include “balance” and “eyes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bundy’s have launched a petition calling on the Scottish Govenment to update the FAST guidelines to BE FAST to include the other stroke signs.

Councillor James Bundy is calling for the Scottish Government to make additions to its FAST stroke awareness guidelines(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Back in June 2023, Tony Bundy became seriously unwell while shopping in Glasgow. He lost the ability to stand, struggled to focus with his eyes, suffered cold

sweats, and was vomiting constantly.

An ambulance was called but was not initially despatched. One reason for this was that Tony did not suffer any FAST symptoms, meaning a stroke was ruled out.

Since Tony was not improving, an ambulance was finally sent out and further FAST tests were carried out by different medical staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again he had none of the recognised FAST symptoms, so a stroke was ruled out. This resulted in Tony being left in an A&E corridor for over five-and-a-half hours before suffering his fatal stroke.

Tony’s family subsequently succeeded in getting the Scottish Government to review the country’s stroke awareness campaign.

ant to go further. That is why they

Councillor Bundy said: “One concern regarding the implementation of BE FAST is the potential to increase the number of ‘false positives’ in an emergency medical setting, but this concern must be balanced and considered alongside the ‘false negatives’ we know are happening due to the restrictions of FAST.

"I am acutely aware of the pain and suffering that follows a ‘false negative’. My father passed away following a fatal, undiagnosed stroke. At every stage he sought medical help, a stroke was ruled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The reasons given for ruling out a stroke were my dad was too young, he did not have risk factors – he did not smoke and he wasn’t overweight. A stroke being ruled out meant my dad was prevented ‘proactive’ or ‘fast’ treatment, which ultimately cost him his life.

“This is the cost of a ‘false negative’ diagnosis for stroke. It is unacceptable for the Scottish Government to continue with the status quo, knowing that it is resulting in

stories like my dad’s, when there is a ready-made alternative in the form of BE FAST.

“My Dad’s life was ended prematurely. By adding two letters to Scotland’s stroke awareness campaign, we can detect more strokes earlier. This simple step will save lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony’s wife Selena Bundy added: “When Tony fell seriously unwell, I was aware of the FAST campaign. Naively, I thought a drooped face, arms struggling to be raised, and slurred speech, were the only symptoms of stroke.

"While extremely worried Tony was unwell, I took some comfort the medics ruled out stroke. How false this comfort was. If I was aware that there were more symptoms of stroke, I would have been much more vocal for Tony to get the tests he needed.

“By adding two simple letters to Scotland’s stroke awareness campaign, we can save lives.”

Visit the website to view the petition.