Falkirk Council to introduce initiative to reduce falls amongst elderly in its care homes

A project that halved the number of falls in a Falkirk care home will be rolled out to council-run care homes this year.

A committee of Falkirk’s IJB – which oversees health and social care in the area – heard how gentle exercises had been introduced to Grahamston House, Falkirk in a bid to help elderly residents improve strength and balance.

The IJB’s performance, audit and assurance committee was shown a video, where John Vaughan, a senior social care worker at Grahamston House who led the project, described how they had gone about it.

They began by gathering data, which showed that in 2024, there were a total of 186 falls in the home – with 101 of these being sustained by just five residents.

The scheme has proved successful and will be rolled out to other hospitals and care homes. Pic: Adobe stock

The data showed that those who were having the most falls were not getting any exercises and were sitting for long periods of time “due to a decline in their health and dementia”.

Staff introduced daily exercises. particularly targeted at the “high risk” residents, who were having frequent falls.

NHS physiotherapists led sessions that staff and relatives were invited to attend, showing them how to do four simple exercises that focused on strengthening upper leg muscles.

The exercises are all done sitting on a chair and Mr Vaughan added that “at the end of each session, everyone left feeling encouraged and positive”.

Each high risk resident was given their own booklet, with pictures of a member of staff demonstrating each exercise.

“We encouraged the sessions to be fun and person-centred, playing the person’s favourite music and adding props,” Mr Vaughan said.

The results were quickly apparent, with the number of falls dropping to six in February, compared to the previous months’ 17 and 19.

Staff were delighted that the Care Inspectorate recognised their efforts, with the inspector even joining in a session.

Councillor Jim Flynn said found the video “heartwarming, encouraging and incredibly positive” and praised the staff for their efforts.

Convener Anne Hannah also thanked the staff and highlighted the fact that all of Falkirk Council’s care homes had achieved ‘very good’ in recent inspection reports.

Members were told that next month the initiative will be rolled out to all care homes and community hospitals in Falkirk.