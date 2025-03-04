Falkirk Council physiotherapy facility earns praise from Care Inspectorate

A facility which provides physical and emotional support to people recovering from an accident, illness or hospital stay has been assessed as “very good” following a surprise inspection.

Cunningham House, in Abbotsgrange Road, Grangemouth, was praised by the Care Inspectorate for its support for people’s wellbeing and the strength of its staff.

Inspectors found the Cunningham House team offered a person-centred approach, which viewed individuals as experts in their own experience, needs, and wishes, contributing to better outcomes for people in their care.

The Grangemouth facility offers a range of physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and other specialist support from Allied Health Professions to help people increase their independence outside of a hospital before they can return home.

Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer Gail Woodcock praised the efforts of staff at Cunningham House (Picture: Submitted)

Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer Gail Woodcock said: “Cunningham commenced its transition from a traditional residential home two years ago, transforming to provide much needed reablement focused short-term stays in a homely setting.

“It is a testament to the excellent leadership and dedication of staff within the home that the service has consistently received high grades and has maintained a high quality of support and care.

“I wish to thank staff and people accessing Cunningham’s care for taking part in the inspection, and for sharing their valuable feedback and experiences.”

During the unannounced inspection, which took place on February 18 and 19, the Care Inspectorate interviewed 11 people receiving support at Cunningham and six of their family members.

As well as speaking with 27 members of staff, the inspection observed practice and daily life and reviewed documents and procedures.

Several people provided positive feedback of the attentiveness and kindness of staff at the facility.

One person stated: “I can't praise them enough – everyone has been so kind."

In its report, the inspectorate noted there were “lots of kind and compassionate interactions” with people experiencing care and it was clear that staff knew people well. This meant people living in the service and their visitors experienced a warm atmosphere because staff had good working relationships.

The full inspection report can be found on the Care Inspectorate website, searching for service number CS2003011522.