Falkirk community groups share in £500,000 of funding

The projects, which all target health and social inequalities, have secured shares of £556,633 from Falkirk’s Health Inequalities and Wellbeing Fund.

Launched earlier this year by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, the fund is open to third sector organisations, community groups, and statutory bodies taking

creative approaches to tackle health and social inequalities and improve the well being of people in Falkirk.

The Food Train household and befriending service shared in cash from the fund

During two competitive rounds of applications, 15 of 38 bids secured funding – which ranged from £10,225 right up to £50,000 – to be spent over the next two years.

Falkirk Health and Social Care chief Patricia Cassidy, Chief Officer, Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership said: “A huge thank you goes to all those who submitted bids. It is clear Falkirk’s third and voluntary sector is well-placed to deliver innovative local support.

"This funding will help organisations put their ideas into reality, helping communities to become healthier, fairer and more inclusive.”

KLSB chairman John McMorran

The 15 successful organisations and projects are:

1st Step Development Ventures, Community-Led Support Team, Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, Cyrenians, Denny Community Support Groups, Falkirk and District Association for Mental Health (FDAMH), Falkirk Council Community Learning and Development, Food Train, Forth Environment Link, Forth Valley Sensory Centre, FOSS (Friends of Scottish Settlers), KLSB Community Group, Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs, Strathcarron Hospice, Sustainable Thinking Community Interest Company (CIC) and Under the Trees.

Strathcarron Hospice, which provides specialist end-of-life care for people in Forth Valley, was awarded £38,925 to fund a new member of staff – the bereavement community connector – dedicated to helping connect people experiencing feelings of loss and isolation following bereavement.

Food Train, a charity which tackles malnutrition and loneliness among older people, received £39,732 and plans to employ two new part-time development officers to develop the charity’s support for older people by introducing new services that will reach a wider group of people.