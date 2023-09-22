News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk community groups can apply for grants of up to £25,000 to help them boost mental health and well being

CVS Falkirk andDistrict has opened applications for round 3 three of the Falkirk Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for Adults.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 12:03 BST
Managed and distributed by CVS Falkirk, the fund aims to support community-based projects and initiatives helping address local mental health and wellbeing needs

for people aged over 16 years old across Falkirk and District communities.

Charities, social enterprises, community and voluntary groups, parent councils, and other third sector organisations operating in the Falkirk Council area can apply for 3 grant types – small grant of up to £2000 for unconstituted groups and up to £5000 for constituted groups, medium grants of up to £10,000 and large grants of up to £25,000.

Groups can now apply for grants of up to £25,000 (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)Groups can now apply for grants of up to £25,000 (Picture: Ian Georgeson, National World)
As in previous rounds, unconstituted groups are eligible to apply to the Fund, providing a unique opportunity for newer, smaller and grassroots organisations to access funding.

Victoria McRae, CEO of CVS Falkirk & District, said: “After the previous two rounds, where we distributed around £850,000 to the Falkirk District third sector, it’s clear

that Scottish Government sees the value in giving smaller third sector groups this funding to support mental health and wellbeing, and that they value our role and

connections as a Third Sector Interface (TSI) to lead on this locally.

“We are delighted to continue to work with the third sector on this, and help them provide accessible, innovative mental health and wellbeing projects that meet the needs of those who will benefit most, while also growing and becoming stronger themselves.”

Tariq Mahmood, team leader for organisationaldDevelopment, added: “It’s very exciting to have a role in this fund, and to be able to give groups the opportunity to

create something tangible that will make a difference in people’s lives – like all of the work of the third sector.

Applications to round three of the fund should be made through CVS Falkirk’s bespoke online Grant Funding Portal (GFP), which has been designed to make applying

to funds through CVS Falkirk quicker and easier.

Visit the website for more information on the fund and how to apply for a share of the money.

All applications must be submitted by noon on Friday, November 3.

Related topics:FalkirkScottish Government