Falkirk college gears up for grub without gluten

Despite years of health messages about the dangers posed to some people by gluten there’s still confusion about what it is and how it can be a hazard.

From Monday, Falkirk’s Forth Valley College will be spelling out the facts - and making a tasty addition to its menu - to promote the annual Coeliac Awareness Week.

Until Friday next week the staff and students in the Falkirk kitchen, and the college’s other campuses, will be serving up gluten free dishes to highlight the condition, in partnership with the Forth Valley Group of Coeliac UK.

“Hopefully we can show just some of the tasty gluten free dishes that are available and teach our cookery and front of house students all about food intolerance that some customers may have.”

Marion Smith, Membership Secretary, Forth Valley Coeliac UK Group, said: “We are delighted to be working with Forth Valley College once again to raise awareness of this condition.

“I am delighted that we have managed to keep this relationship going for eleven years.”Coeliac disease is a lifelong autoimmune disease caused by intolerance to gluten and it’s thought as many as one person in every hundred is a sufferer.”

Once diagnosed it is treated by following a gluten free diet for life.

Craig Anderson, FVC’s Hospitality Business Development Manager, said: “We have linked up with the Forth Valley Group to run this successful promotional week for the last 11 years and we are now looking forward to highlighting the condition once again.