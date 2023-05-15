Falkirk charity raising awareness and helping people with hoarding disorder

The week, which started on Monday, is aiming is to get the message across that hoarding disorder is not a choice that people make, nor is it laziness. It is a condition that is estimated to affected 1.2 million in the UK – but it is often hidden from sight as people are too ashamed to ask for help.

Hoarding is not just another word for untidiness either. Without help, people with hoarding disorder, can end up living with no electricity, gas or even running water and vulnerable to infestations.

In Falkirk, third sector group Transform Forth Valley, has been commissioned to lead the pilot, working with people at their own pace, one square foot at a time.

Hoarding is often a cry for help but people fear having all their belongings "thrown into a skip"

Claire Hughes, senior service manager at Transform, says taking the time to build a relationship is absolutely vital – and if that means having conversations through a letter box to start, that’s just what they will do.

She said: “We go to the person for every appointment, we don’t ask them to come to us. Whether it’s in a cafe or in a house or in a street or a hospital bed – wherever is comfortable for them, we will go them. There’s no time limit to the service we provide because they are often terrified already when they are thinking of coming to us.

“They’re scared, they’re ashamed, they’re socially isolated, so taking that time to build up a relationship is fundamental before even looking at anything else. That can be through a letterbox chat at first, or text messages or phone calls or whatever it might be before we finally see a person. It’s all at their pace.”

Transform was asked to provide the pilot service because of its track record connecting with people who can be hard to reach and those involved are encouraged by the success of the work done so far. Their work is very much part of a larger network that involves several organisations, working as part of the local Adult Protection steering committee.

Gemma Ritchie, Adult Protection lead officer with Falkirk Health & Social Care Partnership

For Gemma Ritchie, Adult Protection lead officer with Falkirk Health & Social Care Partnership, the aim is to make sure that everyone is clear about their responsibilities when someone is experiencing self-neglect, including hoarding.

The training courses mean there is a consistent message and people knowing they can request a home fire safety visit is a good starting point. The idea is that if the problem is spotted at an early stage, it will be easier to help the person.

Hoarding can not only cause loneliness and mental health problems but also pose a health and safety risk and one of the key players is the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Yvonne Laird, community safety advocate based in Falkirk, is very involved in delivering the training. Anyone who is concerned can request a home fire safety visit and Yvonne works closely with adult protection services to make people are referred to the appropriate service.

Hoarding is a condition which affects over 1.2 million people in the UK

Tools such as the clutter image ratings scale ensure that all of the partners involved have the same understanding of exactly what is meant by hoarding. However, not everyone would welcome a home fire safety check and where necessary a referral will be made to Transform.

They will make sure that things such as access to a GP and dentist is sorted and finances are in place before they look at what might need done to the house and the best way to do it.

What won’t happen is forcefully emptying the house into a skip – something that many people are terrified of happening, which can stop them getting help.

Claire: “It’s about giving the person the control back and making them feel that they are important in this as well. We start with just a small square and we make three piles: one pile for keep, one for charity shop and one that needs to get binned.”

Often, everything goes into the ‘keep’ pile, so the worker starts to discuss why it’s needed. By building a relationship and just making a small path, they gradually move into other rooms until they are ready to involve other agencies involved.

They also try very hard to encourage people to build connections outside of their homes.

Claire said: “If we can get them to a local community centre or a local group – or even for a walk – and accessing services themselves there’s more chance if it starts again in the future it will be noticed. And they’ll have learned a solution – keep, charity shop, bin.”

Sometimes, the issues behind hoarding run deep and people will need extra psychological or trauma support. Very often the root of the problem lie in loss, bereavement or abuse – either in childhood or adulthood.

The hope is that the three-year pilot, which started in 2021, will provide more information about the scale of the problem locally and how it can be managed.

Gemma said: “One of things we’re trying to do through the pilot is improve recognition and referral so that there are fewer people that are hidden.”

This week, the partnership has been putting leaflets into GP practices and also talking to doctors about how to spot the signs. Since the pandemic, they have seen an increase in referrals and they are now working to understand whether its become more prevalent or people are just noticing it more now.