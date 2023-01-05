Newcarron Court Care Home’s keen bunch of knitters started a club after one of the Ronades Road facility’s activity coordinators noticed a Facebook post from a girl receiving treatment at Beatson saying there was a shortage of bags to carry the syringe drivers – battery powered pumps which deliver pain management medication – around.

Paul Lawson, Newcarron customer relations manager, said: “Syringe drivers provide a continuous dose of medication to treat severe pain, sickness, seizures or agitation. Our activity coordinator Hazel saw a post about a shortage of bags and approached the knitters in the care home who were very enthusiastic and keen to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The patients in the hospital carry these bags around at all times so it was important to find a bright and colourful pattern and hand-knitted bags are easy and comfortable to move around with."

The Newcarron knitters put their wool working skills to good use got a great cause

One of the Newcarron knitters, Sandra Stirling, 88, said: "I really enjoy knitting and have been doing it most of my life. I learned from my mother and taught my daughter how to knit.

"It's for a great cause and it's nice to get together with the other residents for the knitting club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monica Allison, 82, added: “I remember knitting Aran jumpers and getting special wool from Ireland to knit with. The pattern for the bags is simple and easy to follow and knitting is my hobby now so I'm enjoying doing them."