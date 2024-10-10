Falkirk care home colleague wins top award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Falkirk care home worker has been recognised for her outstanding dedication at the 2024 Meallmore Colleague Awards.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tia David, hospitality and housekeeping manager, at Willow Lodge won the Home Support Colleague Award in recognition of the role she plays in ensuring a comfortable living environment for residents. Tia was acknowledged for her exceptionally high standards, unwavering enthusiasm, and willingness to support where needed.

Meallmore is one of Scotland’s leading providers of elderly and specialist care. Over 1,500 nominations were made for this year’s Awards - over a third more than in 2023 – across 13 categories, including ‘Nurse of the Year’, ‘Emerging Talent and ‘Positive Impact’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, now in its 13th year, returned to the Dunblane Hydro for the official ceremony with 200 people in attendance from Meallmore’s 26 care homes across Scotland.

Michelle McManus, Tia David, Meallmore CEO Cillian Hennessey, Juliette Farrell

Presented by singer and TV personality, Michelle McManus, the awards celebrate Meallmore colleagues who have made a positive impact on improving the lives of the team, residents, and their family members over the past twelve months.

All 2,000 Meallmore colleagues were eligible for an award, with nominations coming from residents and their families, visiting professionals and other members of the team in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

Speaking on the win, Tia said: “I’m overwhelmed and so thankful to everyone who put a nomination in for me. I was just really happy and honoured to be nominated! I’m feeling appreciated for the work that we put in, because we really do try our best to go above and beyond – the whole team at the home does.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cillian Hennessey, CEO of Meallmore, said: “We have an amazing team across Scotland. Our colleagues work tirelessly to deliver high standards of care across all our services, always going the extra mile for our residents and their families. I’m immensely proud of the care, professionalism and collaborative approach that is clear to see in each of our homes up and down the country.

“Our annual awards are a perfect opportunity to acknowledge the incredible work being done on a daily basis; recognising the difference each and every one of our Meallmore colleagues makes to the lives of our residents. The fact that we received so many nominations this year is testament to that.

“All our finalists have demonstrated remarkable dedication and compassion, and the winners are thoroughly well-deserved. It was incredibly hard to judge! A big thanks also goes to our supplier support, as well as the fantastic Michelle McManus who, once again, has supported us at the awards, shining a light on the care we offer throughout the country.”

On presenting the awards, Michelle McManus added: “I was honoured to be asked to take part in the Meallmore Colleague Awards again this year. It’s always such a positive event with some truly worthy winners. I love hearing the stories behind the nominations, as it’s clear that the team are dedicated, passionate and really care about the residents and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to all at Meallmore for inviting me back to be part of this special occasion, and a huge congratulations to all who were nominated. You’re all winners in my eyes.”

Category winners were presented with a certificate, trophy and choice of prize, which included an Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Nintendo Switch, Ooni Pizza Oven, Ninja Dual Air Fryer or Fitbit Sense.

As one of Scotland's most trusted health and social care providers, Meallmore is unwavering in its commitment to providing high quality care and support, investing in staff training, engagement and communication to ensure residents have access to the best possible care. The company provides a range of residential nursing, dementia and mental health care across Scotland.