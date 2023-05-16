Falkirk care boss earns prestigious award for her customer relations skills
The leader of a social care charity has been rewarded for her winning approach to customer relations taking a top title at this year’s Scotland Excel Supplier Excellence Awards.
Working with Community Integrated care, Clare McMurchie leads 10 adult social care services across the Falkirk area, as well as Perth, Kinross and Clackmannanshire.
Attending a ceremony in Glasgow earlier this month, she collected the Customer Relationships Award, recognising the amazing outcomes Clare and her team have
achieved for those who access social care, and their sustained commitment to empowering local people with learning disabilities to move from living in institutionalised
settings, to living independently in their own homes.
Clare said: “It was such an honour to win the award, and an incredible moment for the whole team. We’ve done fantastic work over the last couple of years to support
people to live happy and fulfilling lives in their communities, including working in partnership with local health teams and local councils to open new services that have
really enabled us to support people living in long-stay institutions to move into their own homes.
“To see the impact our work has on the people we support is amazing, and winning this award is really the icing on the cake for us.”
Sara Murphy, Community Integrated Care’s managing director for Scotland, added: “We are incredibly proud to see Clare and her team recognised and rewarded for
the outstanding work that they have done, transforming lives and creating opportunities for local people with learning disabilities.
“One of the standout moments for the team over the past 12 months has been supporting two individuals, who between them had been living in hospital settings for
over 90 years, to move into their own homes – a phenomenal and life-changing achievement.
"Clare is certainly an inspirational leader with a brilliant, hard-working team, and winning this award is a testament to their passion, commitment, and inspirational
initiative.”
Scotland Excel’s Chief Executive Officer, Julie Welsh, said: “The standard of entries for this year’s awards was higher than ever. On behalf of Scotland Excel, I’d like to congratulate Clare and the Community Integrated Care team on their well-deserved success.”