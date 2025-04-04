Falkirk building society to host dementia clinics later this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dementia UK will be hosing clinics across the country – including Falkirk – to offered tailored support and guidance to anyone affected by the dementia.

Nationwide and Dementia UK’s free face-to-face clinics are returning to branches of Nationwide in Scotland – with the Falkirk High Street premises offering the service on April 22, April 23 and April 24.

The clinics, which are part of Nationwide’s Fairer Futures initiative, are open to anyone impacted by dementia and will offer practical and emotional advice on all aspects of the condition – from worries about memory problems, understanding a diagnosis and how the condition can progress to offering help and advice on financial and legal issues.

Ruby Guild, one of the nurses at Dementia UK, said: “We’re looking forward to returning to Scottish Nationwide branches offer a safe and private space for people to access specialist support for dementia, and the Fairer Futures partnership is helping us bring face-to-face support to people in a familiar location.”

Dementia UK's Ruby Guild is looking forward to offering face-to-face support for those with dementia in a safe and private space (Picture: Submitted)

Debbie Crosbie, Chief Executive Officer of Nationwide, added: “Nationwide wants to help people live their best life possible, for as long as possible. By working with Dementia UK to fund more Admiral Nurses and turning our branches into dementia clinics, we’re helping to tackle the country’s leading cause of death.

"As a mutual, we work for the good of society as well as our members. We believe this and Nationwide Fairer Futures will change hundreds of thousands of lives for the better.”

Visit the Dementia UK website more information.