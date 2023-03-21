News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk breast cancer survivor backs Early Bird campaign

A Falkirk woman diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago is backing a new campaign urging people to get checked if they have any symptoms.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:58 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:58 GMT

The Scottish Government’s Be the Early Bird campaign reinforces the benefits of finding cancer at an earlier stage when there’s more treatment options available and a greater likelihood of living well again after treatment. It is particularly aimed at those aged 40 and over, and urges everyone with persistent symptoms to contact their GP practice without delay.

Fiona Anderson is looking forward to turning 50 and marrying her partner Nina this year, but it could have been different if she hadn’t acted quickly after discovering a lump in March 2020.

She immediately contacted her GP and had a fast track referral to the breast clinic at Forth Valley Royal Hospital where they did a mammogram and ultrasound with a core biopsy. Fiona’s initial diagnosis was confirmed at that appointment, three weeks after first finding the lump.

Breast cancer survivor Fiona Anderson, from Falkirk, is urging people not to delay in getting checked
Fiona said: “When they said they needed to do a core biopsy I prepared myself for the fact that it was going to be cancer. I then had to wait for the lab results for a definitive diagnosis, and from there my treatment options were explained.

“Hearing the news that I had cancer was weird. It was completely surreal. Especially as, until that point, having cancer was probably one of my biggest fears. I was really well supported; the team were fantastic, and everything moved so quickly which was amazing given the country was locking down.”

Despite having an aggressive cancer, tests showed it hadn’t spread to her lymph nodes at it had been found at an early stage.

Fiona underwent a lumpectomy in early April 2020 and started six rounds of chemotherapy three weeks later. She also had Herceptin injections for six months, and a ten day course of radiotherapy following her chemotherapy.

Now training to be a counsellor, Fiona also volunteers for Breast Cancer Now to support others through breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and beyond.

She said: “The Breast Cancer Now forums were really helpful, and I remember a girl saying chemotherapy wasn’t pleasant but that it was absolutely doable. I think that’s a really important message.”

Fiona is still on medication and has annual mammograms, adding: “I live with a manageable level of pain every day, caused by the medication. That’s my life now and although I don’t want it to be, it is what it is. You have to accept a diagnosis will change your life.

“There’s no candy coating it, but I’m now getting married and training to be a counsellor – something I’ve wanted to do my whole life. There are gains as well as losses in this journey.

“ As a celebration of being one year past active treatment I had my hair coloured in shades of blue, green, purple and pink which was awesome. I’ve never felt more like myself.

“The five years before I got diagnosed with cancer I was coping with complex post-traumatic stress and the mental health support I had at that time also really helped me to cope, as well as support from my local Maggie’s. The only way through is through.”

People can find out more about possible cancer symptoms here

Scottish GovernmentFalkirkBreast CancerForth Valley Royal HospitalPeople