Falkirk area MSP gives nurses '100 per cent backing' as they vote to strike

Nurse who are voting to strike do so with the full support of Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard.

By James Trimble
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 8:34am

Mr Leonard said: “Nurses and NHS workers deserved our praise and thanks during the COVID-19 pandemic, but those claps don't pay the bills. They need a pay rise that at least matches the rise in the cost of living.

"All nurses and health workers in Scotland who have voted for strikes over pay cuts and are campaigning to protect our NHS all have my 100 per cent backing."

Central Scotland MSP Richard Leonard has given his backing to Scotland's nurses as they vote to take strike action
