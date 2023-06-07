Falkirk area GP closes off practice to patients due to 'verbal abuse' against staff

Patients of Graeme Medical Centre, in Western Avenue, Falkirk were contacted yesterday by the practice regarding the situation.

The “urgent notice” stated: “We hope our patients understand. Due to verbal abuse to our reception staff, which has reached unacceptable levels over the last couple of

weeks, the GP Partners have made the decision from June 7 entry will be by buzzer system only and any communication must be done via telephone unless advised

Graeme Medical Centre has reportedly experienced an "unacceptable" level of abuse against staff in recent weeks

otherwise."

The Falkirk Herald tried to contact the centre earlier today to get a comment on the situation but was unable to get through via the phone line.

A number of patients posted on the practice Facebook page they could not get through due to the line being engaged.