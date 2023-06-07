News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk area GP closes off practice to patients due to 'verbal abuse' against staff

A GP practice has taken the decision to close its doors to patients and employ a buzzer entry system after abuse against staff reportedly reached “unacceptable levels” in recent days.
By James Trimble
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:58 BST

Patients of Graeme Medical Centre, in Western Avenue, Falkirk were contacted yesterday by the practice regarding the situation.

The “urgent notice” stated: “We hope our patients understand. Due to verbal abuse to our reception staff, which has reached unacceptable levels over the last couple of

weeks, the GP Partners have made the decision from June 7 entry will be by buzzer system only and any communication must be done via telephone unless advised

Graeme Medical Centre has reportedly experienced an "unacceptable" level of abuse against staff in recent weeksGraeme Medical Centre has reportedly experienced an "unacceptable" level of abuse against staff in recent weeks
otherwise."

The Falkirk Herald tried to contact the centre earlier today to get a comment on the situation but was unable to get through via the phone line.

A number of patients posted on the practice Facebook page they could not get through due to the line being engaged.

The practice stated they were “extremely short staffed”.

