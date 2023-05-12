The advice covers all hospitals, health centres, community sectors, primary care facilities and care homes and applies to staff, patients and visitors.

The return to pre-pandemic guidance means that from May 16 mask use will be based on clinical need based on infection prevention and control advice. This means people will not be routinely asked to wear facemasks in health and social care settings – although they can still do so if they want.

It follows a review of the guidance introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to protect staff, patients, service users and visitors, and recognises that Scotland has entered a calmer phase of the pandemic.

People in hospitals and other healthcare will no longer need to always wear masks from next week

Chief Nursing Officer Alex McMahon said: “Due to the success of vaccines in protecting people, and the availability of treatments, now is the right time to revise the advice on wearing masks in health and social care settings and return to pre-pandemic guidance.

“We recognise that some staff may have concerns around the withdrawal of this guidance and would expect organisations to undertake individual occupational health assessments and risk assessments as appropriate.

