Falkirk’s new MP is urging everyone to ensure they have regular eye checks.

Euan Stainbank visited a Falkirk optician to highlight the importance looking after your sight ahead of Eye Health Week which runs until September 29. The MP went to For Eyes in Camelon’s Main Street with local sensory loss charity Forth Valley Sensory Centre and RNIB Scotland to learn more about eye health. Routine checks are free for everyone in Scotland and recent research from Public Health Scotland suggests there has been an increase in eye examination uptake this year compared to last.

Across NHS Forth Valley, there was an 8.8 per cent increase for NHS funded eye examinations between 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Mr Stainbank said: "It was a pleasure to visit For Eyes in Camelon prior to National Eye Health Week. The week is an important opportunity to highlight the necessity of regular eye exams. In Scotland, these are free for all and can help detect not only eye conditions but also other general health issues early.

Jacquie Winning of Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Euan Stainbank MP, and Stephanie, optometrist assistant at For Eyes in Camelon. Pic: Contributed

"I urge everyone to visit their optometrist every two years, or more frequently if recommended.”

Forth Valley Sensory Centre’s chief executive, Jacquie Winning, said: “We were delighted to join Euan and are really pleased to have his support in promoting good eye health in the local community. “Forth Valley Sensory Centre has supported people with sensory loss and their families who live in central Scotland, for more than 15 years. We offer support, advice, practical help, and social opportunities and have around 20,000 visitors each year. “Euan recently visited our centre to learn more about our work and the daily lives of people with sensory loss. We are delighted to help facilitate his visit and hope that it encourages more people in the area to get a free eye health check.” RNIB Scotland director, James Adams, said: “Having a regular eye test is important for people’s wider health – they can pick up early signs of sight threatening conditions as well as many other underlying health conditions. We are encouraged by a recent increase in the uptakes of eye tests, however we need to make sure everyone feels comfortable getting one.”