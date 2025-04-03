Eye care experts reveal how stress can cause vision issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost 7 in 10 Brits (67%) experience stress every week, according to new national research conducted ahead of Stress Awareness Month this April.

The study, from Optical Express, found stress continues to be a growing concern in the UK, with a significant 15% said to be experiencing it daily.

Despite this, more than 4 in 10 Brits (42%) are aware that stress can directly impact their eye heath, potentially leading to issues such as eye strain, dry eyes, and blurred vision.

Alarmingly, around a fifth of people (17%) have experienced stress-related vision issues, and nearly half (48%) have taken time off work due to stress-related symptoms.

Stress can cause vision issues, expert reveals

Some of the top stress triggers include a lack of sleep (51%), work-related issues (43%) and family responsibilities (40%), which often creates a cycle of tension that extends to eye health.

In response, Dr Stephen Hannan, Clinical Services Director at Optical Express, has highlighted five of the most common stress-induced eye issues:

Blurred vision

Long-term stress raises adrenaline levels, which can result in blurred vision. Stress can lead to some changes within the sensitive layers of the retina for example. If untreated, this symptom may interfere with daily tasks and productivity.

Eye strain

Prolonged stress can cause the muscles around the eyes to tense, leading to visual fatigue. Eye strain can often resemble the effects of spending too much time looking at screens.

Dry or watery eyes

Depending on how one’s body reacts to stress, eyes may either become too dry or overly watery, with both conditions impacting comfort and focus.

Eye twitching

Known as myokymia, stress can cause involuntary spasms in one or both eyes, which can be disruptive and persistent.

Eye floaters

For some, high stress levels lead to tiny, floating spots across the vision field, which can be bothersome and a sign of chronic tension.

Dr Hannan said: “Stress can affect us all differently, but one common and often overlooked impact is that on our eyes.

“Stress triggers our ‘fight or flight’ response, causing our pupils to dilate as we react to perceived threats. While this reaction may help short-term, prolonged stress can cause pupils to stay dilated, leading to various eye-related problems.

“These eye issues can be more than a nuisance; they’re an indication that the body is responding to prolonged stress.

“Simple relaxation techniques like regular exercise and deep breathing can help calm the nervous system and reduce the symptoms. At Optical Express, we recommend visiting an eye care professional, such as an Optometrist, if symptoms persist.”

With awareness remaining low around the impact of stress on eye health, Optical Express encourages the public to prioritise eye care.

Those experiencing vision changes or discomfort are advised to seek a professional eye test. To book an appointment with Optical Express or to better understand and protect your eye health, visit the website.