The roll out of EV charging points across NHS Forth Valley’s hospitals and health centres continues with the switch on of 16 chargers in the patient and visitor car park

at the front of Forth Valley Royal Hospital set to go live on Tuesday, May 2.

This brings the total of public EV charging points installed across local hospitals to 36, with additional EV chargers installed to support the NHS Forth Valley Health

The electric vehicle (EV) charging points will soon be available at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Board’s growing fleet of electric vehicles.

The publicly available charging EV points at Forth Valley Royal Hospital are part of the Charge Place Scotland network and will operate on a metered pay per use basis, in line with the tariffs in place for council run EV charging points.

Standard tariffs for electricity will also come into force at the public EV charging points already in place at Stirling Health and Care Village and Falkirk Community Hospital on May 2.

Derek Jarvie, NHS Forth Valley’s head of climate change and sustainability, said: “Introducing EV charging points across local healthcare facilities and switching to

electric fleet vehicles is part of a wider drive to reduce our carbon footprint and support local staff, patients and visitors to use greener, more sustainable forms of transport.