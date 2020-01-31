EU nationals in NHS Forth Valley told ‘we want you to stay’

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has written to every local EU national working in health and social care services to say: “We’d be privileged if you would stay here with us”.

In her letter Ms Freeman thanks EU nationals for the work they do and stresses they are welcome in Scotland.

She said: “I know many EU citizens living and working in Scotland are feeling increasingly uncertain now that Brexit is upon us and many will share the sadness I feel that Scotland is being taken out of the EU against our wishes.

“I am fortunate that almost every day I get to see the hard work and dedication of our NHS and care staff - staff born and raised in Scotland, staff from elsewhere in the UK and staff from around the world.

“Our EU staff play a vital role in all of that and I am truly grateful for the work that you do.”.

The Scottish Government has produced a package of support to help EU citizens stay in Scotland, including £250,000 to fund community based support.

There’s also a national support and advice service for all citizens in Scotland affected by the UK Government’s EU Settlement Scheme.

Ms Freeman said that protecting the rights of EU nationals working in Scotland will continue to be a top priority, adding: “My message to everyone from the EU who lives and works here is - Scotland is your home, you are our family, and we’d be privileged if you would stay here with us.”