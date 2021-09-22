Elderly care homes across Falkirk first to get COVID booster vaccines

The initiative starts this week.

From Thursday, they will be offered both flu and Covid-19 booster vaccines at the same time after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised that these vaccines could be given alongside one another.

Frontline health and social care staff are also able to book an appointment for a Covid-19 booster jab online.

Gillian Bruce co-ordinator with the immunisation team at NHS Forth Valley (Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Where possible, they will be offered their flu jab and Covid-19 booster at the same time.

Adults aged 70 years and over and those 16 years and over who are on the highest risk list - previously known as the shielding list - will begin to be contacted by letter from the end of September .

Other eligible groups, including all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions, adult carers, unpaid and young carers, adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals and all adults over 50 - will be able to book an appointment for a Covid-19 booster from October.

Children and young people aged 12 -15 years old can attend a number of local drop-in clinics this week for a Covid-19 vaccination if they want to get their jag before they receive their letter inviting them for a scheduled appointment.

Everyone in this age group will be invited for vaccination at a community- based clinic from September 27. Parents or carers are welcome to attend appointments with their children and both can ask questions if they have any queries.

