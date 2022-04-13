Easter pharmacy opening times in Falkirk and Grangemouth

NHS Forth Valley has issued the following information to cover public holidays.

On Good Friday, April 15 all the Falkirk and Grangemouth area chemists will be open as usual, except Graeme Pharmacy in Camelon which is open 9am till 1pm.

Easter Sunday will have the following open: Boots the Chemist in High Street, Falkirk 11am – 5pm; and Tesco Pharmacy, Central Retail Park, Falkirk 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 6pm.

Only certain pharmacists are open over the Easter weekend