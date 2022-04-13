Easter pharmacy opening times in Falkirk and Grangemouth
People are reminded that not all pharmacies will be open over the Easter weekend.
NHS Forth Valley has issued the following information to cover public holidays.
On Good Friday, April 15 all the Falkirk and Grangemouth area chemists will be open as usual, except Graeme Pharmacy in Camelon which is open 9am till 1pm.
Easter Sunday will have the following open: Boots the Chemist in High Street, Falkirk 11am – 5pm; and Tesco Pharmacy, Central Retail Park, Falkirk 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 6pm.
On Monday April 18 – Lindsay & Gilmour, Larbert Road, Bonnybridge 8.30am – 1pm and 2pm – 6pm; Lindsay & Gilmour, The Toll, Bonnybridge 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 6pm, Boots the Chemist, High Street, Falkirk 10am – 5.pm; Lloyds Pharmacy, Camelon 9.0 – 6pm; Tesco Pharmacy, Central Retail Park 9am – 1pm and 2pm – 6pm; T. McLean & Sons, Stenhousemuir 9am – 6pm; and Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, Gragnemouth 9m – 1pm and 2pm – 6pm.