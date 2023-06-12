It is thought up to one in three people are at risk of this disease, which, if left undiagnosed, can lead to liver failure and liver cancer.

Mr Day was speaking at the first ever parliamentary debate on "Preventing Obesity and Fatty Liver Disease".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is now the fastest rising cause of hepatocellular carcinoma globally. In Scotland, liver cancer has seen the largest increase in

East Falkirk MP Martyn Day is fighting back against the rise of fatty liver disease

mortality rates – 38 per cent – of all cancer types over the past decade and liver cancer is now the fastest rising cause of cancer death in the UK.

"Unfortunately, Scotland has the highest incidence of liver cancer among our four nations.”

The debate addressed the growing epidemic caused by skyrocketing rates of obesity in the United Kingdom and was organised to coincide with International NASH (Non-alcohol steatohepatitis) Day, a global initiative aimed at raising awareness of the often-overlooked condition of non-alcohol-related fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-alcohol related fatty liver disease is caused by having too much fat in the liver – NASH is the more serious form of the condition, which can lead to liver cancer or

liver failure.

It is estimated four in five people affected by NASH are completely unaware that they have it as there are usually no symptoms in the early stages.

In addition to fatty liver disease, obesity can also increase the risk of developing many other potentially serious health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease and stroke.

Pamela Healy, chief executive at the British Liver Trust, said: "Liver disease is the public health emergency that no-one is talking about, killing more than 10,000 people

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

every year. Obesity is a key driver and if current trends continue, it will be the leading cause of liver disease, overtaking alcohol, by the end of this decade.