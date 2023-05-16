Dementia research: Denny man - 'I just don't want to end up like my mum'
A Denny resident who lost his mother to dementia is inspiring more men to volunteer for a project carrying out research into the degenerative disease.
Pete Aitken, 70, recorded a special video for Glasgow Memory Clinic, Scotland’s leading clinical research centre for Alzheimer’s Dementia, as part of a new campaign
aiming to find volunteers to participate in future studies.
After being posted across Glasgow Memory Clinic’s social media channels, the video has resonated with viewers, sparking an increase in interest in volunteering from
males over the age of 65.
Pete said: “It’s worth taking the step - definitely. It’s opened my eyes to a lot of things that can go wrong and there’s peace of mind to be gained from the scans and
blood tests you can get which show you that you are on track.
“I just don’t want to end up like my mum. I would hate to be wandering the streets, you know, after what I saw happened to her. She didn’t have long in the care home,
she was only in there for a couple of months.
"That’s all she got – at 71. If this, Glasgow Memory Clinic, was available then it might have helped her, who knows.”
Glasgow Memory Clinic research team consists of consultant physicians and physicians who specialise in research, working alongside experienced research nurses
and psychologists, each bringing their own unique experience and skill set.
The clinic has a number of studies running at present and many more planned later in the year.
Dr Fraser Inglis, director of research at Glasgow Memory Clinic, said: “Volunteers are crucial to the research process across the spectrum, we simply couldn’t do the
research without volunteers coming forward.
"We are very fortunate we live in a country where people are very selfless. Their participation could potentially mean access to a new medicine before its available, but equally their position can be ‘if it doesn’t help me, it might help somebody else’.
“Every volunteer will make a difference and this new campaign is hoping to find the very people willing to step up and do just that.”
Visit the website for more information on the Glasgow Memory Clinic.