News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Dementia care facility in Falkirk upgraded as council plans get the green light

Falkirk Council has given the go ahead to it’s own plans to upgrade a historic building in Dollar Park building used for dementia services.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 15:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Planning officers granted listed building consent on Thursday, October 5, for a number of alterations to be made to the Joint Dementia Initiative (JDI) service located in Arnotdale, 31 Camelon Road Falkirk.

The building will now get a new front entrance and a reception area for the day centre and offices, which were originally an outhouse belonging to Arnotdale House, a grade B listed building, where the charity Cyrenians used to run a cafer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planning documents show the aim is to create “an internal reception area that can be accessed immediately from the outside without the need to navigate corridors, which in itself can be seen as a positive improvement.”

The proposed new reception would be closer to existing disabled parking facilities and would complement the principal entrance for Arnotdale House.

Related topics:Falkirk Council