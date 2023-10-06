Dementia care facility in Falkirk upgraded as council plans get the green light

Falkirk Council has given the go ahead to it’s own plans to upgrade a historic building in Dollar Park building used for dementia services.

Planning officers granted listed building consent on Thursday, October 5, for a number of alterations to be made to the Joint Dementia Initiative (JDI) service located in Arnotdale, 31 Camelon Road Falkirk.

The building will now get a new front entrance and a reception area for the day centre and offices, which were originally an outhouse belonging to Arnotdale House, a grade B listed building, where the charity Cyrenians used to run a cafer.

Planning documents show the aim is to create “an internal reception area that can be accessed immediately from the outside without the need to navigate corridors, which in itself can be seen as a positive improvement.”