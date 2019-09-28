Delivery hose Dozen raise a fortune for Strathcarron

They set themselves the Herculean task of lugging a 20-ft long fuel delivery hose pipe to the top of Britain’s highest mountain - and smashed their original modest target of £1,000.

Now, once all the sponsor money has been collected, the plucky 12-strong team of delivery drivers from DHL Fuels in Grangemouth are on course to collect more than £4,000 for Strathcarron Hospice.

Hose idea was this anyway?

Their aim to “do something bit different” was a complete success, even if other walkers and climbers on Ben Nevis may have wondered just what they were going to connect up to that enormous hose when they reached the summit.

Climbing the Ben is an exercise itself, although one most fit people might achieve without too much difficulty - but for an eyecatching charity mission that would have been much too simple.

Instead the valiant band doggedly huffed and puffed their way to the mist-shrouded cairn at the top to finally declare victory - and welcome relief from a strenuously eccentric task which must have taxed them to the limit.

Spokesman Stephen Gillon says previous coverage of their effort in the Falkirk Herald helped attract interest and boost sponsorship contributions, making all the toil and trouble well worthwhile.

Tough going ... but it's a tiny bit easier when a lot of well-wishers at home are willing you to succeed.

“I’d like to thank everyone that took time out to sponsor us for this amazing charity”, said Stephen.

The volunteers involved in the climb were - Stephen Gillon, Brian Mckenna, Bryan Mckenna

John Carrol, Craig Learmonth, Dan Nickson, George Clouston, Allan Smith, Tam Mclardie, Allan Mcfeat, Jimmy Kolander and Tony Keenan.