The advice follows an unconfirmed report of a number of dead gulls discovered on an island in Loch Carron. Several birds have also been fiound to have washed ashore.

Katy McGregor, FLS area visitor services manager, said: “We are aware that a number of dead seabirds have been reported in the area and we have notified Scottish

Water, DEFRA and the relevant local authorities.

The warning comes as a number of dead gulls were seen to wash ashore (Picture: Submitted)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very important people do not touch dead or dying birds, and that they keep their dogs away from them as well. Avian flu is extremely contagious amongst birds and

while transmission to humans is very rare, it is important the we all do what we can to prevent assisting the spread of the disease.”