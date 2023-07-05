News you can trust since 1845
Dead gulls: Warning issued to visitors to Carron Valley near Denny

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) is advising visitors to picturesque Carron Valley to avoid touching dead or distressed birds.
By James Trimble
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST

The advice follows an unconfirmed report of a number of dead gulls discovered on an island in Loch Carron. Several birds have also been fiound to have washed ashore.

Katy McGregor, FLS area visitor services manager, said: “We are aware that a number of dead seabirds have been reported in the area and we have notified Scottish

Water, DEFRA and the relevant local authorities.

The warning comes as a number of dead gulls were seen to wash ashore (Picture: Submitted)The warning comes as a number of dead gulls were seen to wash ashore (Picture: Submitted)
“It is very important people do not touch dead or dying birds, and that they keep their dogs away from them as well. Avian flu is extremely contagious amongst birds and

while transmission to humans is very rare, it is important the we all do what we can to prevent assisting the spread of the disease.”

Anyone finding dead birds they think might have succumbed to avian flu should immediately notify the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

