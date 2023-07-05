Dead gulls: Warning issued to visitors to Carron Valley near Denny
The advice follows an unconfirmed report of a number of dead gulls discovered on an island in Loch Carron. Several birds have also been fiound to have washed ashore.
Katy McGregor, FLS area visitor services manager, said: “We are aware that a number of dead seabirds have been reported in the area and we have notified Scottish
Water, DEFRA and the relevant local authorities.
“It is very important people do not touch dead or dying birds, and that they keep their dogs away from them as well. Avian flu is extremely contagious amongst birds and
while transmission to humans is very rare, it is important the we all do what we can to prevent assisting the spread of the disease.”
Anyone finding dead birds they think might have succumbed to avian flu should immediately notify the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).