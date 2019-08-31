Daredevil dozen are tanking it up Ben Nevis for Strathcarron

A dozen hardy tanker drivers from DHL Morrison’s and Asda Grangemouth are training hard for a bold bid to tackle Ben Nevis later this month - while carrying an 18ft hose.

The eyecatching effort aims to catch attention and win funds for Strathcarron Hospice, and the hose element will turn what could be a routine climb into a daunting challenge.

Stephen Dillon, one of those taking part, said: “We are trying to raise as much money as possible and also raise the profile for Strathcarron as they are really needing the funding just now.”

The event is on September 26, and you can find details of the effort at the group’s Justgiving page at https://www.strathcarronhospice.net/fundraisers/great-climb-