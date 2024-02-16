Creative Homecare: Service which ploughs profits back into Strathcarron Hospice keeps top grading

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Creative Homecare has been awarded the highest grade six rating by the Care Inspectorate for the second year running. In 2022 it receive a five, before going to six last year and now upholding that rating.

The social enterprise not only supports vulnerable people to live independently in their own homes across Falkirk, Stirling and North Lanarkshire, but every penny made from the service is reinvested into Strathcarron Hospice.

Margaret Foy, Creative Homecare business development manager, said: “Our support workers play a vital role in supporting customers live independent lives. Losing your independence and reaching the stage where you need assistance with personal care is a challenging time.

Creative Homecare help local people who may need help shopping or around the house.

"However, the professional, respectful and helpful nature of our carers is that we work alongside families and individuals; tailoring services to help customers remain in their own homes and stay in control of their own care, for as long as they are able.

“We aim to provide the same standard of care that we would expect for our own families. We value each person’s unique qualities and see them as an individual, not as a list of care needs.

"We’re delighted to have again been awarded the highest grading by the Care Inspectorate. The positive feedback from our wonderful customers on the quality of care received is testament to our excellent team of care professionals.”

The Care Inspectorate report said, “The service placed a high importance on establishing relationships based on trust and mutual respect. People valued this highly and spoke very warmly of their carers.

"Creative Homecare’s friendly, reliable and good humoured team delivers bespoke support to customers who perhaps need help around the house and with personal care tasks they’re finding more difficult to do themselves. Their care is tailored to their individual needs and staff are all fully trained and supported by the management team.”

Strathcarron Hospice needs to raise £14,632 every single day to ensure these specialist end of life care and services the local hospice charity provides remains free for individuals and their families across its communities.

Customers do not need to have a connection with Strathcarron and its services. However, by choosing Creative Homecare, they are helping to fundraise for a vital local charity and ensuring its services continue.