COVID vaccine: Appeal to Forth Valley adults to go to drop-in clinics this weekend
Adults in Forth Valley have been urged to take up the offer of going to a COVID drop-in clinic to get their vaccine this weekend.
The invite is to anyone who has yet to take up the offer or is due their second dose.
No appointment is necessary and people can attend any clinic in the Forth Valley area, whether they are due a first dose or second jag if eight weeks have passed.
Drop-in clinics will continue after Sunday, but this weekend will see extended clinics running to make it as easy as possible for people as the first dose phase of the programme nears completion.
Jillian Taylor, NHS Forth Valley’s operational lead for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “If you have not yet had your first jab, or it has been longer than eight weeks since your first jab, come along to your nearest clinic and we will get you vaccinated for your second.”