Covid update: Latest figures for the Falkirk area

The figures for the last week released by Public Health Scotland show 4344 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the NHS Forth Valley board area with 2499 of those in the Falkirk Council area.

Across Scotland the latest information shows 9610 new cases of Covid have been reported; 34 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive; and 20 people were in intensive care with recently-confirmed Covid.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that from Monday, April 18 there will be no legal requirement to wear a face mask in shops or on public transport.

The legal requirement for mask wearing will end on April 18

However, from next Monday, April 4, it will no longer be a legal requirement to wear a face covering in places of worship or while attending a marriage ceremony, a civil partnership registration, or a funeral.

