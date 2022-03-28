A total of 2,360 people were reported in hospital with the virus on Monday, an increase of 47 from the previous day.

The Scottish Government said the figure fell over the weekend, from 2,326 reported on Friday to 2,313 on Sunday.

Some 7,429 new cases of Covid were reported on Monday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The number of patients with Covid in intensive care remains low, at 21.

No new deaths were recorded, as register offices are generally closed over the weekend.

It comes after record levels of infection were reported on Friday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that one in 11 people in Scotland had Covid in the week ending March 20.

On Thursday, health secretary, Humza Yousaf, warned MSPs that modelling showed the rising numbers of Covid patients in hospitals could continue “over the next couple or few weeks”

The dominance of the highly transmissible Omicron BA2 subvariant is the reason for this “unprecedented pressure” this brings, he said.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.