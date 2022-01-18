Covid Scotland: A&E waiting times hit new worst level on record

Just 67.4 per cent of patients visiting A&E were seen and admitted, transferred and discharged in the week to January 9, according to new figures from Public Health Scotland.

This is the lowest percentage since records began in February 2015, and below the previous record of 69.6 per cent, set at the end of October 2021.

It is also a drop on the previous week, at 71.6 per cent, which covered the Hogmanay period.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

The percentage of people waiting over eight hours and over 12 hours are also both at their lowest on record, at 90.2 and 96.7 respectively.

This is the first week that over 2,000 patients have waited more than eight hours, at 2,079.

Some 690 people waited over 12 hours.

Numbers of people visiting A&E each week have dropped amid campaigns from health boards urging patients to seek advice from their GP or NHS 111, but remain at higher levels than during earlier waves of the pandemic.

Some 21,163 patients visited A&E in the week to January 9, while 6,902 of them waited more than four hours.

It comes as health boards across the country have warned of exceptional pressure due to high demand, staff absences and unfilled vacancies, and health secretary Humza Yousaf has said the coming weeks will be among the most difficult the NHS in Scotland has ever had to face.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.