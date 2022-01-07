The daily total of 14,486 new positive cases represents a positivity rate of 21.7% of reported results.

Sadly, there have been 15 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive for the virus.

Yesterday, 48 people were in intensive care and 1,323 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed Covid.

In the vaccination programme, 4,388,543 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, 4,037,434 have received their second dose, and 3,063,000 have received a third dose or booster.

The Scottish Government commented that there continues to be delays in results being reported due to large volumes of tests being processed by labs and the holiday weekend.

It is understood Public Health Scotland are continuing to monitor the situation.

The latest figures come as in the first days of January some 60 per cent of patients recorded as in hospital “with” Covid were admitted “because of” the virus, according to estimates from Public Health Scotland.This is a drop on the most recent estimate of 68 per cent, recorded in August.

The total daily cases of Covid cases in Scotland surpassed one million on Thursday.

As of Friday, there have been 1,025,063 cases of Covid since the pandemic began.

Professor Sir Gregor Smith said: “As we reach the milestone of one million COVID-19 case in Scotland I’d like to take the opportunity thank the incredible health and care professionals across Scotland who have been at the forefront of the response to this pandemic.”

