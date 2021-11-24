Covid rates soar in Falkirk Council area - and sadly eight deaths recorded

Latest figures show that the district has the highest rate in Scotland with 546.8 positive tests per 100,000 population.

Statistics issued today also reveal that of the 94 fatalities across Scotland in the past week which mention Covid-19 on the death certificate, sadly eight were from the Falkirk Council area.

Now health officials are urging people to continue to follow guidelines, take regular lateral flow tests and attend for vaccinations – for both Covid and flu – in a bid to keep our communities safe.

Covid rates in Falkirk are currently the highest in Scotland. Picture: Michael Gillen

Dr Graham Foster, NHS Forth Valley’s Director of Public Health, said: “We have seen a recent rise in the numbers of positive Covid-19 cases in the Falkirk area and similar increases have been seen in several other parts of Scotland over the last few weeks.

"The number of positive Covid-19 cases will vary from week to week depending on levels of community transmission, local outbreaks and the number of Covid-19 tests carried out. A high level of Covid-19 testing is taking place across Forth Valley to help to identify more positive cases in individuals who don’t have any Covid-19 symptoms but could spread the virus to family and friends.”

On a positive note, he added: “Thankfully, due to the vaccination programme, fewer people are becoming seriously unwell due to Covid-19 however there is no room for complacency and the increase in confirmed cases clearly shows the virus is still out there. I’d therefore urge everyone to remain vigilant and take sensible precautions to help protect themselves and others, particularly as we head into the winter period.

“This includes taking regular Covid-19 tests to help prevent people with no symptoms from spreading the virus to friends, family or colleagues without realising it. Rapid LFD test kits are widely available at local testing centres, including the Howgate shopping centre and Falkirk Stadium, local pharmacies and can also be ordered online for home delivery.

“I would like to encourage adults who haven’t yet received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to get vaccinated as soon as possible at one of our local drop-in vaccination clinics and to take up the offer of a free flu vaccine and Covid-19 booster, if they are eligible.”

