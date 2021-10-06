COVID in Forth Valley: Eight deaths recorded in last week, data reveals

The data covers the week to September 27, and took the total number of deaths, where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, in the region this year to 309.

The figure was included in the statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

Across Scotland, 141 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, an decrease of 26 deaths from the previous week.

Picture Michael Gillen

A total of 22 deaths were of people aged under 65, 30 were aged 65-74 and there were 89 deaths in people aged 75 or over. 84 deaths were male, and 57 were female.

The highest figures were in Glasgow City (17 deaths), City of Edinburgh (15), and South Ayrshire (13). In total, 28 out of Scotland’s 32 council areas had at least one death last week.

Nine COVID-related deaths occurred at home or in non-institutional settings, 109 deaths were in hospitals and there were 23 deaths in care homes.

