Covid in Forth Valley: Drop-in vaccine clinics running at college campuses

The local health board has issued a reminder to those who live in the region and haven’t yet had their first dose to make use of the facilities based at Forth Valley College‘s Falkirk, Stirling and Alloa campuses.

No appointment is needed for the clinics, which will run at FVC’s sites up until Sunday, July 4 (9am-6pm daily).

Drop-in vaccination clinics are running at Forth Valley College's Falkirk, Alloa and Stirling campuses. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The drop-in clinics are for 18 to 39-year-olds who haven’t had the first Pfizer vaccine and those 40 or over who haven’t had the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The centres can also be accessed for a second dose if the person is aged 18 or over and has had their first dose of the AstraZeneca or Prizer vaccines nine weeks ago or more.

An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said: “If you are in one of these groups you can drop into any of the sessions.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.